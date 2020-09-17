Editor, The News:
There was a popular songs years ago and the lyrics went as follows, “What the world needs now is love sweet love, it’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.” Without a doubt love is the greatest attribute one can possess and/or encounter. Love conquers all because God is love.
If there is one other attribute that truly defines what kingdom living consist of, it is the fruit of peace. Without a prevailing spirit of peace a person’s life existence is full of instability, agitation and unrest. Peace is the ever flowing sense of calm, quietness and security that can beat back the daily barrage of pressure, anxiety, frustration and disappointments. This peace we have as believers, the world didn’t give it to us and the world can’t take it away. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27 KJV).
The reason why I believe the Spirit has inspired me to write this letter about peace is because there is a lot of unrest in our world today and it will only escalate. Many years ago it was predicted that in the last days perilous would come. And if there’s one thing we’re all going to need in this world during these times are people with the peace of God in there heart so that they can bring a calming peace to an angry and frustrated world.
No matter if you’re a Republican or Democrat, Muslim or Jew, Protestant or Christian, let us strive to live in peace as much as lieth within you.
Thank God for the Prince of Peace!
Apostle David M. Young Sr.
Prevailing Word World Outreach Center
