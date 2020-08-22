Americans have always rallied to a challenge
Editor, The News:
We have traveled into an unnamed time zone. Violence sees to be the norm. Sadly, these activities have become just another day in the neighborhood. Just count the number of killings in Chicago and New York City. Right now, we sure could use a Mr. Rogers.
My generation is better known as the Baby Boomers. We have witnessed some 70 years of historical epoch. There have been peaceful times as well as violent episodes. We have seen a cure for polio, one dime at a time. Astronomical gains towards the defeat of cancer. A man walk on the moon (he didn’t find cheese). Paralyzed as we watched a shuttle explode on liftoff and another on re-entry. A home run in the bottom of the ninth to win the Series.
We have endured the heart wrenching, as we watched the Twin Towers plummet to the ground.
There have been countless events that have occurred, some personal, some not. Through every event, we as a society, a country, a nation have held together as one. There has never been a doubt or question. We just did what needed to be done. Everyone accepted the challenge, to mend the wrong and cure the hurt in their own special way.
No one asks where the donations, money, food, even their own blood was going or who it would benefit. The reason: Mankind needed the help, and that was all the excuse anyone required.
Dan Martwinski
New Castle
