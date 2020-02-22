Americans are behind world
in some basic ‘measures’
Editor, The News:
As a longtime traveler, I recognize that Americans have to overcome barriers that could be changed.
For example, the entire world uses Celsius for temperature except America and Belize, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands, which use Fahrenheit. Are we just too lazy to change and follow the world?
As you drink overseas, you want to know about pounds and ounces. Guess what — America and England are the only followers of this measurement. The rest of the world uses grams and kilograms.
If you want to go to the next town, don’t expect a response in miles. Yes, America and England win the cup when the rest of the world uses the metric system. Engineers must be pulling their hair out in the building with American architects but not metric drawings.
Americans and western countries have credit cards, but in the more advanced countries, you use a pay and pass thing on your key fob, and transactions are completed in nanoseconds.
In restaurants, for example, the server brings the bill on a small screen, you approve, and either by credit card or pay or pass thing, you are done. Have you ever given a server your card and you wait and wait? My personal card has been compromised five times. Who copied it?
Your phone becomes your constant companion for all the pleasures you use it for. Wait — most likely it won’t work anywhere but in the U.S., Canada and maybe Mexico. Two large American carriers use GSM technology and the world uses CDMA.
Two other carriers use the latter, but you have to buy a special SIMM card and install it, yet it often times doesn’t work. Fun to live without one at least.
Despite these inconveniences, enjoy immersing yourself in different cultures, religions, politics, and you will be delighted. Happy travels!
Bruce Waldman
New Castle
