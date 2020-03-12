America’s chief executive should be ‘presidential’
Editor, The News:
What does the Super Tuesday results mean to this observer: Relief!
Who wouldn’t want free healthcare, free education better pay for our educators, better climate fixes? But clearly a socialist, communist approach flies in the face of what we fought for, our freedoms … permitting our citizenry to potentially live the American Dream.
Anti-socialism is part of our American heritage and Super Tuesday confirms. Yet let there be no mistake. As an American our mindset should be unwavering that every presidential candidate should, if elected, seek via Congress to assure that everyone in our country would have their health needs cared for — and no one should go to bed hungry without a roof overhead.
Our political candidates should not seek being elected in order to receive a paycheck. Nor should their terms be open ended. Others need to come to the plate and serve. Our founding fathers meant for those successful in the private sector to emerge as independent leaders to serve in our government. Mike Bloomberg is representative of the self-made citizen that our founding fathers contemplated to serve in our government.
President Trump — a say it like it is or as he interprets — has been extremely successful and has a following of staunch supporters. Yet does he have the demeanor, the morals to be “presidential”? Bullying, name callings, twitter itches that result in endless scratching — causing irritation is far from being “presidential.” We want our president to have qualities of decency and respect for others as he serves as our representative leader in the free world.
Bloomberg has mental brilliance, extremely successful in the private sector and has qualities of being presidential, as does Joe Biden.
There is no reason why President Trump can’t change his ways and present an image commensurate of his world position.
We as voters have tough decisions ahead.
Harry Flannery
New Castle
