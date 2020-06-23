America not indivisible, but divided, because of Trump
Editor, The News:
This letter is in regard to the letter titled, “You can’t bless America and blast the president.”
The writer mentions The Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.
The pledge has the words “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Webster defines the word “indivisible” as “not separate.” We as Americans are all one.
Tell that to the black, unarmed men, women and children who have been shot to death in our America. The person with the gun doing the killing claims they are the victims and cleared of any wrongdoing. Is this the American definition of liberty and justice for all?
As for ridiculing the president, Donald J. Trump, his motto is “pass the buck, don’t be responsible for any important issue.”
He passed the coronavirus pandemic to V.P. Pence, then he passed his presidential leadership to all the governors of Democratic and Republican states, totally dividing our country. This guy is a divider, not a unifier, a.k.a. “Teflon Don.”
Shame on you Trumpers, you know who you are.
Remember November, Dump Trump and make America “America Again.”
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
