All lives matter to God
Editor, The News:
From the Father’s Holy Word:
John 3:15-17. All lives matter, there is no discrimination in his word. He sent his son for all lives ‘til the “last day.”
John 6:39-44. He gave his son as our sacrificial lamb who hung on a cross made of two trees, not some fancy cross we see today that stand all across America, not nicely cut in some lumber yard but two trees cut down and put together as a cross that Christ and one other man carried to Golgotha to be nailed at his hands and ankles then his side stabbed so he would die even faster.
Yes all lives matter to God and all believers/God-fearing people across the globe are to follow his word, especially in America today and take a stand, not only against those involved the original crime, but also what all others are doing to destroy America.
We need a “prayer revolution 24 7 non-stop” across USA/globe. To God, all lives matter, John 3:16. His word is final and eternal, John 6:39-44, Matthew 24-25, Mark 13, Luke 21. He prophesied of our days. John 6, Matthew 13, Revelation 22, final warnings.
Charles Wilcox
New Castle
