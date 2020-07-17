Aiken needs to take
responsibility for problems
Editor, The News:
Interesting article on Aiken Refuse’s meeting at city council. I can’t say that I have had any problems receiving my tags, so I had no idea there appears to be a lack of follow-through in getting tags to residents. That’s a shame.
Matt Aiken blames the post office. Are residents also having equal difficulty obtaining Aiken’s bills through the mail?
Somehow, I doubt it. I certainly haven’t, and I manage to get all my other bills, too, including that tiny post card with my sanitation bill.
If Aiken took responsibility for their inefficiencies, maybe people wouldn’t “despise” the company so much.
Aiken needs to wait for all checks to clear? We each have a customer number, so bad accounts can be flagged and those checks held, while honest people can receive their tags without delay.
Maybe this whole, tracking households and landlords for purchases idea isn’t such a good one, anyway. As long as there is a tag on the bag, it should be picked up. It shouldn’t matter if they bought it direct, or if their neighbor gave them the tag. I suggest customers be allowed to buy their tags at the local grocery stores or Walmart, like we used to with the blue bags.
Maybe Aiken is afraid of losing too much money this way, but it doesn’t look like their current method is working well for them, either.
Bonnie Humphrey
New Castle
