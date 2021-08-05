The New Castle News has published no less than four articles on the bizarre behaviors of the disorderly assembly of simpletons from the village of Volant.
The leadership of this hamlet most certainly qualify for the WIC program. This bill of fare will supply this lineup with free pacifiers, diapers and even a stroller to move about the streets.
Their pilots would be able to dodge the trolls of the portable restrooms.
Sure would not want anyone to get stuck in the muck anymore than they are already. To analyze this debacle is relatively elementary. The entire situation in which further positive actions by opponents is impossible.
My suggestion is complete resignation from every position or office.
Start new with an open and honest election. Most likely, this is the only avenue to restoring the damages and regaining some sense of normalcy.
Dan Martwinski
Shenango Township
