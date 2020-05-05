Administration needs
to start telling truth
Editor, The News:
Can someone in the Trump administration please try to tell the truth?
I was appalled watching television the other day and hearing Jarod Kushner say what a great success this has been so far with how this has been handled.
As of the time I’m writing this, 60,000 people have died and it’s climbing so this is a success.
And on another front, experts are saying we will need 5 million tests a day and Trump’s top man said there is no way in the world we can do that, but once again Trump and his crew tell us different.
Why not tell the people the truth? We do deserve it, or then again, under this regime the truth doesn’t matter.
When there is a vaccine, and pray to God there is one, I can’t imagine how that will be handled when you can’t even do enough testing now, let alone for over 300 million people.
But I guess I should start being upbeat because as Trump says, it will go away when it gets hot out — another nontruth.
It’s probably time to start realizing the only truth coming from the White House is no truth.
Keep the faith it will be over soon it’s election time.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
