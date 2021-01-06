Last Saturday, my wife asked me how the county was going to collect the $5 tax per vehicle that was recently passed. Looking into my crystal ball, I made the following prediction.
First, they will hire a vehicle tax coordinator and pay that person $30,000 to $40,000 per year plus $5,000 to $8,000 in benefits. Then the coordinator will tell the commissioners that a secretary is needed for another $25,000. Then there will be a need for a computer programmer to make the tax program worker — another $45,000 to $50,000.
Then they will need new office space — another $10,000 to $12,000. After everything is said and done, they will project the need for more money to have a viable program so that municipalities can actually get some money. In order to have enough money, they will say the tax needs increased to $10 per vehicle — “and so the world turns!”
Frank DiLeo
North Beaver Township
