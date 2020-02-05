A heartfelt thanks
to all who helped
Editor, The News:
We would like to thank all the wonderful people for all the love, thoughtfulness and most of all the prayers over the recent loss of our home due to a house fire. It means so much to know that so many people care.
Our insurance company, Erie Insurance, has been such a comfort and blessing and each affiliate of Erie.
Thank all the churches that have been so generous.
Thanks to all the firemen from Shenango, New Castle, Ellwood City, Taylor Township and Slippery Rock, and so thankful there were no injuries.
Once again, Red Cross comes to the rescue to see our needs were met and that we would have a place to stay.
We can never express our heartfelt feelings enough to everyone. We still say God is good all the time.
Mike and Bonnie Kapraly
New Castle
