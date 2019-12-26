Editor, the News:
In this age of bullying and torment it’s nice to think there may be a remedy still. Whenever I see a story of a student who reaches out to another in friendship, I smile.
Such a simple cure can be offered by an old song by the Staple Singers, “Reach out and touch a hand, make friends if you can.”
Simple, basic and timeless, just a handshake away.
Thomas L. Slater New Castle
