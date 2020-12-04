A few words of
enlightenment
Again, I would enjoy shining a few words of enlightenment with the priest, pastor, Apostles and the Sunday school teachers.
As we know, our world is all about history and truth. Do you know about the following dates on “church history”? In the first century, the first Christians in 33 AD on Pentecost, descent of the Holy Spirit up on the disciples preaching of St. Peter in Jerusalem — conversions, baptism and aggregation of some 3,000 persons to be the 10 Commandments.
Also, St. Stephen was stoned to death. St. Paul was converted and baptized and beheaded between 64-67 AD. In 42 AD, St. James the Great was the first apostle to die and beheaded in 44 AD.
At Antioch, the followers of Christ were called Christians for the first time. In 107 AD, St. Ignatius of Antioch was martyred and was the first to use the expression, “The Catholic Church.” In 165 AD, St. Justin, an important worker was martyred at Rome. In 382 AD, the Canon of Scared Scripture, the first of the inspired book of the Bible. In 382 AD, St. Jerome translated the Old Testament and New Testament inot Latin. His work is called the Vulgate version of the Bible.
There wasn’t a Protestant religion until the 15th and 16th centuries. Now, we have 435 different ones.
Peter Panella
New Castle
