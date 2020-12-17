Reading the commission’s decision regarding a remedy to assist New Castle’s departure from Act 47 is laughable if it wasn’t so serious. Their proposal does nothing to assist the city, misses the entire reason why they were created and is change for the sake of change.
The commission came into existence because of the city’s challenge of producing revenue to avoid receivership and exit Act 47. Their solution? Change the structure of government. Obviously, no one on the commission can explain how changing the structure of government produces revenue — because it doesn’t!
Actually, their solution is a detriment to our predicament. The job of productive revenue falls on the duly elected mayor and city council. No chance in that structure will in any way help us produce revenue.
I urge New Castle voters to turn down come May this ridiculous proposal.
Mark Elisco
New Castle
(Rditor’s note: The author is a former New Castle mayoral candidate.)
