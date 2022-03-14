The time has come to stop talking about giving Putin a way out of Ukraine and not wanting to put ground troops or NATO jets over Ukraine so we do not have to face Putin in a conflict. After all, Putin has mentioned his nuclear weapons, which could lead to World War III and MAD (Mutual Assured Destruction).
Numerous people and countries have tried to promote a plan that would allow him to save face and end this catastrophic invasion of Ukraine. People are looking for a catharsis for all of this emotional stress they are feeling.
What is the answer to meet this challenge? First, all must understand the free world is dealing with a narcissistic, egomaniacal oligarch. He has violated international laws under the charter of the United Nations, the Geneva Convention of 1949, the Hague Convention and the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 in which Russia, United States and Britain assured Ukraine of its independence and existing borders for giving up their nuclear weapons.
In the book,”On Borrowed Time,” by Leonard Mosley, one finds the false flag for a rationalization used by Hitler to obtain the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia in 1938. The Munich Betrayal of giving up the land to Hitler because he said he would not want more led to the road to Prague and World War II. Despots lie and always want more land. Does one think Putin will stop with Ukraine? All NATO nations have made it clear they will not fight for nonmembers. What will happen when Putin invades Finland and Sweden? They are not members of NATO. If NATO acts then, what was Ukraine all about?
Russia took part in the Nuremberg Trials with a judge and prosecutor. Nuremberg II should take place for Putin, his inner circle and his top military men. Russia must arrest these people in a revolution or coup and send them to the Hague to be placed in jail for trial. Russia must understand in any resolution that they are going to pay reparations for the destruction of hospitals, schools, apartments, homes, roads, bridges and numerous other items. The Ukrainian people must receive indemnity for the loss of loved ones.
Vince Scialabba
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.