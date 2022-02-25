History always has a ominous way of repeating itself, and before anyone brings the president into this, or the “weak” leadership of Europe, be a human being and remember that these are families.
More importantly, there are little kids who are scared and don’t understand what is going on. It’s easy for us, who are separated as a nation by two oceans to pass and make judgement when we are safe and cozy in the warmth of our own homes, but by God, imagine if it were us in this situation. We would expect much of the world to help aid and feel our sentiments.
Unfortunately, the sirens have blown in Kyiv and the peace of Europe is contradicted at this point. As we lay our heads down tonight or as we wake at the rise of dawn, let’s say a silent prayer and hold our breath to a wish that those in Ukraine and Europe, be they man, woman, and child of all walks of life, be safe and take God’s mercy at the helm of this debauchery.
Mark Summerville
Pulaski
