'What is wrong with these people?'

The following comments were among the more than 95 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a video showing Volant councilwoman Deb Lakin after Tuesday’s meeting.
•What a nut job. All this drama in a village of like 200 people. ... Mike Soke
•Wow. That Lakin person really needs to get her facts straight. When it’s election time, hopefully get her our of there. I feel sorry for the merchants that are trying so hard to make Volant prosper and the shops stay open. ... Penny Vereb
•My four-year-old niece is more mature and respectful than this. Politicians are a joke. ... Elsie Stich
•Sounds like a bunch of nut jobs to me! ... Melanie Heckman
•People like this are the reason we as a country are in a mess. Elected officials who think they are king and don’t owe the peasant any explanation. Since when are they allowed to hold court and no one is allowed to attend or speak? We the people need to rise and stop this now at the local level. ... Mary Peluso
•In all seriousness, this isn’t as funny as it seems. Reality is these are ADULTS who ARE ELECTED INTO POSITION TO BE RESPONSIBLE TO HANDLE ALL LOCAL GOVERNMENT BUSINESS FOR CITIZENS OF VOLANT BOROUGH. These council persons are acting immature and are supposed to represent themselves in a responsible and respectful professional manor. As we see here in this video, the borough of Volant needs serious reform to build a new framework for the community of Volant and the merchants as well. Make sure you vote. It matters! ... Anthony Caruso
•It appears that Lakin, in her threats to quell discussion at a public and local government meeting, may be violating the constitutional rights of the residents and merchants by refusing to let them speak and by also claiming that Sunshine Laws do not apply. I am no lawyer by any means, but isn’t she violating the very laws that she was sworn in to uphold? Is that not reason for removal from office? Do the residents and merchants not have some method of recourse? ... Daniel Bailey
•Honestly, what is wrong with these people? ... April Smith
•What a circus. ... Robert Cody
•How did these people get elected in Volant? What a Karen that woman is. Horrible. ... Paul Russo
•I think what a lot of people are misunderstanding is no one wants to volunteer their time anymore. These small communities can’t get people to run for office and then you get into a mess like this. The lack of community involvement isn’t just limited to political activities in small boroughs, it’s happening in volunteer fire departments, townships and election polling locations. Boroughs can’t get people to run for office. Fire departments don’t have enough volunteers to respond to incidents and half of our polling locations will be gone in the next ten years because the county can’t find workers. Times are changing. Get ready. ... Jeff Martin
•For such a small community, it’s an atrocity that THIS is how elected officials act — in any community actually. I’d be re-evaluating everyone. I truly hope all of you in Volant don’t go walking around with blinders and are ignoring these actions. This is sad. ... Beth Hosack
