The following comments were among the more than 20 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Monday story headlined “Residents still opposed to North Hill Dollar General.”
•Just about any business I go to or drive by is hiring so no, New Castle doesn’t apparently “need” any jobs. Something should be done with that building most definitely. But this isn’t the answer! Which brings us back to how lax the city is in making people do upkeep on buildings they own. ... Deborah Palladino
•I love that a Dollar General will be here on Highland! It’s walking distance for me and anyone else that doesn’t drive. ... Mary Ann Floria
•Better than an empty funeral home. If any of you rich North Hill people cared about the historic buildings instead of the people who would be shopping there, I’d say you have a leg to stand on. But the historic buildings in this town taking up space being useless businesses tells me what you REALLY care about. Suffer. .. Ava VanBlargan
•There are 17 in the county. We need something other than Dollar General. ... Joanie Seltzer
•It’s a fight worth fighting for! Keep the DG out of the Historic District. ... Lisa DeSantis
•I don’t think New Castle Needs another DG. Put something else that would be good for the city. ... Rhonda Aluisia
•You don’t like Dollar General, don’t shop there. Still better than an abandoned funeral home in my opinion. ... Mark Hruska
•We have enough Dollar Generals in this city. We don’t need anymore. ... Johnny Douglas
•Sad. Just can’t leave stuff alone!! How about using up empty buildings first? Nope, just tear it down. Pretty soon it will all be gone. This used to be a booming town. Now all we have is empty buildings going to waste. ... Lisa Fitzgerald
•It just takes one word ... BOYCOTT. ... Susan Betts
•Can we at least get a Dollar Tree? ... Olivia Farah
