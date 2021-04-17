The following comments were among the more than 30 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Saturday story headlined “Shenango plans to place liens on homes will go forward.”
•They are doing the same thing in Neshannock. They are forcing us to hook up to city sewer or face condemnation. ... Johnny William Douglas
•And if you use more than 4100 gallons of water a month, your sewage bill goes up. ... Dave Schotsch
•They can’t force a utility on anyone. ... Jeff Neil
•Tap in fee is cheaper than fighting with homeowners insurance when your house is burned down. Don’t forget the monthly $65 the New Castle sanitation/scamintation is charging. ... David Johnston
•Tyrants. ... Susan Wilson
•Such a f------ disgrace living in this town now. ... Cheech Freshcorn
•How terrible you are for doing this! They paid for a well and septic system, they should be allowed to use it! I would never drink city water! ... Kathleen Dudash
•Can’t the city have a guaranteed loan to the people who can’t afford to pay all at once? ... Patty Davis-Assid
•I don’t know why this is such a huge issue? City water is literally better and less trouble. But to each their own. ... Brian Lee Mann Jr.
•Screw the township, that’s ridiculous. How is it even legal for them put a line on your property to force you to use their utilities? ... Kenny Minteer
•During a pandemic? ... Marsha Marie Sniezek
•I’m so ashamed and embarrassed how this entire thing was handled. This is called blackmail! ... Alycia Fortuna Durig
