The following comments were among the more than 20 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Saturday story headlined “Former New Model owner, employee visit defunct bakery as online auction winds down.”
•Miss this bakery loved everything they made. ... Valgene Bongivengo
•We went every Sunday for onion rolls. ... Dianne Destefano
•They had the best glazed donuts. ... Mary Jane Book
•Mom and Dad always bought our chocolate birthday cakes with buttercream frosting from New Model Bakery! The VERY BEST! ... Heather Patton
•They should publish a recipe book to sell. ... Jodi Ann
•I can from Ellwood on Saturday to get marvel bread all the time waluske kilbosey miss those days. ... Pat Libert
•My husband loved their onion bread and cream-filled donuts. ... Beth Horgan Retort
•Would be fun to have a cookbook of their recipes!! ... Shirley Seymour
•Sure miss that bakery. Loved their cakes and sandwich buns. ... Carolyn Morris Slack
•I miss New Model Bakery. Used to stop on my way to work every morning! ... Jodi Fitzgerald Palmer
•The chocolate log and cupcakes were the best. I’d buy the recipes. ... Oliver Taylor
•Loved New Model, Danish Bakery, Croton Bakery and DeRosa’s! Now just a memory. ... Sandra Senko
•Loved their raisin cookies. ... Debbie Cross
