Rising gas prices no surprise

The following comments were among the more than 130 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Tuesday story headlined “Decrease in production pushes gas prices over $3”
•No one should be surprised when the prices for goods and services increases due to this increase in gas prices. ... Ron DePorzio
•I mean, yeah that’s how supply and demand works? The demand was low, so production decreased and now demand is high but decreased production has led to an under supply, which will raise prices. ... Taylor Boyle
•If they cared about COVID-19, they wouldn’t raise prices. How terrible. ... Shilo Rees
•You all voted for this. ... Linda McConahy
•Yes, production is low because Joe BIden shut down the pipeline that wasn’t even working yet. ... Chris Flak
•(In response to his own comment) This was sarcasm, folks. ... Chris Flak
•Has nothing to do with executive orders killing energy work, huh? ... Scott Withers
•People need to do their research. The first day this president was in office, he closed everything down. Drilling, pipeline with a stroke of a pen. Starting by relying on China. Gas prices will not stop for a while. Our economy will go to hell. These Democrats need to do their research. ... Eric Buchanan
•I love how the Dems are finally starting to regret their decision. ... Jeff Lamson
•Judging by the comments, people really don’t know how crude oil prices work. ... Josh Patterson
•Thanks Joe China ... Lance Nimmo
•Thank a democrat that voted for Biden ... Brian Ottaviani
