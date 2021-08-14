Rest in peace, Father John

The following comments were among the more than 90 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Monday story headlined “Parish bids farewell to school and former priest.”
•I am the sister-in-law of Fr. John’s nephew, Ed Petrarulo. Fr. John became a treasured member of the Walker family when my sister, Irene, married Ed. The Walker family enjoyed many conversations and stories with Fr. John. Fortunately, after he left St. Vitus, he lived close to Ed and Irene, so he was a frequent visitor in their home and was able to share in many family gatherings. He was a true joy and blessing. Sadly, Ed passed away in January 2020 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Fr. John continued to bless our family with his wonderful presence. We all miss Ed very much and now we miss Fr. John. God bless all of you for your remembrances and kind words. I will pass all of this on to my sister. ... Claudia Mals
•He was such a compassionate person. I’ll never forget the time he spent with our daughter Robin and his homely at her funeral Mass. You will be sadly missed. ... Carl Scungio
•Father John, what an example of Christ’s serving, and loving of his people! He truly was a community priest! Truly caring for his sheep! Not the selfish, political, self-centered. Cared about people, not his title. Loved him! ... Cheryl Sciarro
•I was closer to him than any other priest. He knew me by name and my father too. No other priest was like that. I can still remember things he told me (spiritually). Probably should follow his example more often. RIP Padre. ... Dan Thomas
•Awe, Fr. John. May you rest in peace. I am sure he was welcomed with “well done, my faithful servant!” ... Alma Grauso
•Thank you for your many years of service to St Vitus. You are missed Fr John! ... Randy Sansone
•Along with the magic tricks, Fr. John brought lollipops for the entire student body of St. Vitus on his birthday each year. He was a sweet man. New Castle lost a lot when he retired. ... Luann Bulisco
•He will be greatly missed. He was like a grandfather figure for the kids at school. Visited every day. May he rest in eternal peace. ... Lillian Betts
