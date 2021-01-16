Readers divided on Kelly's vote against impeachment

The following comments were among the more than 130 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Thursday front-page story headlined “Kelly votes against impeachment,” which included why U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly didn’t vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
•He should stick to selling cars. ... Eleanor Logan
•At least he did the right thing this time. ... Denise Goldblatt
•Good job Mike Kelly. That’s why I voted for you. ... Jonathan Krause
•Love Mike Kelly. Glad we have a representative who can think for himself and not cave in to these Democrats. ... Mark Mielke
•Shame on him...guess he has no morals either! ... Sandra Broskey
•But he didn’t stand with our president either.. and people got mad so he’s back peddling. You’re done, Mike Kelly! ... Terri Ariss
•Mike Kelly turned into Trump’s yes-man. Must be payback for that COVID stimulus payment for this used car salesman. ... Julie Natale DiLillo
•He shouldn’t vote in favor of that. Why hold someone accountable for other peoples actions? It’s like the old saying goes. If someone told you to jump off a bridge. Would you do it? It’s common sense. ... Jacob Michael
•Any Republicans who voted for impeachment has to know it was political suicide good luck being reelected. ... Shane Bixler
•The trial in the Senate is not a criminal trial, it’s a political one ... again, READ the Constitution. ... Ralph Moses
•But watch what comes of it. Biden has more evidence to be impeached than Trump ever has, when Republicans hold the House they can easily do the same thing to Biden. ... Robert Michaels
•(In response to Robert Michaels) You need to crack open a book. The House impeached him. The Senate decides whether or not to remove him. He has been impeached. Twice. ... Trisha Balmer
•(A peach emoji) ... Jason R. Clare
