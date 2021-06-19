Prices are what's really to cause for cookie surplus

The following comments were among the more than 30 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Monday Associated Press story headlined “Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies”
•I personally did my part and bought four boxes … I also ate four boxes. ... Therese Catalano
•Reduce the price and have the Girl Scouts sitting out to sell them in places. I would buy boxes. ... Chad Kitzmiller
•If you have so much then donate to food pantries. ... Georgeanna Crisalli
•Maybe if you would stop raising the prices! ... Amanda Garcia
•Way too expensive for all you get. Boxes keep getting smaller and prices keep going up! I can get the same ones at the grocery store for less than half the price. ... Mary Ann McConahy
•Overpriced anymore when you can go to store and get ones that taste the same! I’m all for supporting the Girl Scouts as I know how it is. My son is a Boy Scout, but the price is to high anymore. ... Karissa Blake
•Maybe be truthful in stating that it wasn’t the cause of a lack of cookie booths, but more a cause of parents not working in settings where they actually sell the cookies and deliver them. Child labor. ... Lori Schmitt
•Not surprising at $5 a box when so many people were out of work. ... Tracie Jones
•I’ll buy some for my son if someone leads me the way! ... Laurie Nuzzo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.