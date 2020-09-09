Big-ups to New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem for proposing a citizens advisory board — BEFORE a disaster strains local police/community relations to the breaking point. Acting proactively beats reacting to a tragedy, such as the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The volunteer committee will advise police and possibly conduct research, generate ideas, and recommend policies and practices.
For police, the advisory board could measure community sentiments and provide a direct line of communication in a crisis. For the people, the board could create a forum for grievances and a voice in how officers interact with the public.
We say “could,” because how effective this committee becomes depends, almost entirely, on who serves on it. Getting the right people will require a fresh perspective from the police, who don’t usually welcome back-talk.
The board should not consist of yes-men and yes-women. Members should be reasonable but outspoken, analytical but passionate.
Most of all, this panel of men and women needs to represent the entire city: racially, economically, and culturally. That means looking outside the community and civic leaders who typically populate volunteer and advisory boards. If the board fails to represent all of the community, it will lose its purpose and legitimacy.
More more than 25 percent of New Castle’s roughly 23,000 residents live in poverty, and nearly 20 percent are people of color, mostly African Americans. They need a voice on the board.
Police should make special efforts to recruit people from groups who tend to most mistrust them, including males under 25.
Normally, a prison record would keep people off boards, commissions, and committees. This board, however, ought to welcome a former prisoner who is now doing positive things in the community. Such a board member could give police the best advice on creating trust among people who distrust the police and are most likely to have hostile encounters with them.
New Castle Police are asking people interested in serving to submit their name, address, reason for serving, and what they hope to accomplish at 303 E. North St.
If Salem doesn’t get applicants who reflect the community, he should use his contacts in the community to recruit them.
This board, potentially, could become a model for the region, including Sharon — but only if Salem has the wisdom and courage to put people on the board who will sometimes tell him what he doesn’t want to hear.
Questions about the board can be directed to Salem at (724) 656-3580 or Sgt. Sheila Panella at (724) 656-3587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.