The following comments were among the more than 40 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Saturday column by editor Jeff Gerritt headlined “For too many, George Floyd was nobody.”
•Jeff, by people like him so you mean those stopped by police 19 times, arrested nine, convicted eight, four years prison time for burglary and aggravated assault to include home invasion and pointing a gun at the stomach of a pregnant woman. Outlaw life is hard, Jeff. ... Carl Stoops
•(In response to Carl Stoops) Carl Stoops, I guess courts of law are pointless then everyone is guilty until proven innocent. ... Jarrot Troy Moore Jr.
•When a police tells you to do something like “get into the car,” YOU do it! That’s it. ... Nancy Briggs
•(in response to a comment on George Floyd’s past) Welp his past is the past and not on trial to be judged, now is he? It’s Chauvin’s murder trail. ... Carmen Taylor
•So you assumed the cop asked you that because there was a black person in the car?!?!? Hell, I’ve been asked that. That’s damn near standard procedure for most cops. What a piss poor example. Now, if he’d been cuffed, harassed, put in the cruiser, then yeah. But asked a question!?!? That’s piss poor reporting. ... Jason Jones
•What a refreshing article reminding us what a racist hell hole we live in. Thank you, NC News, for the weekly reminder of how inherently evil our country is. ... Lance Nimmo
•People keep throwing the race card! When I see people like George Floyd, I don’t see black, white, yellow or green. I see indignant, destructive, law-breaking, arrest-resisting punks. ... Cheryl Mitro
•(In response to Cheryl Mitro) Imagine being in handcuffs already not being able to breath then a cop kneels on your neck for nine minutes. Not George Floyd ... you. Not getting your fair trial like everyone else. Instead, the officer decides you need 230 pounds of pressure on your neck for nine minutes. ... Chris Flak
•(In response to Cheryl Mitro) So I guess Capitol rioters fit the same description of indignant, destructive, law-breaking, arrest-resisting punks, or are they different because they belong to Dump’s fan base? ... James Jodon
