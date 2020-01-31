We have already talked about the fact that we, and many other communities across this state and country, have public bodies that do not understand the Sunshine Law — and neither do their solicitors.
So we were not surprised by what transpired at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
What did shock us was the attitude of the board chairman and the county’s solicitor Thomas Leslie.
So we asked an expert.
And guess what? The community member who asked to see a copy of the county commission minutes before the meeting was absolutely correct. She did have a right to see them — before they were approved.
And that certainly makes sense.
Because, you see, they were minutes of a public meeting — held in public.
So, therefore, it stands to reason that those minutes should be an item the county is more than happy to share with its constituents and anyone else who wants to see them before they become a part of the permanent record.
One would think the county’s commissioners should want to know if someone disputes what is in those minutes — that they would want to make sure that the information is accurate.
What we just recounted is the common sense answer to the question.
There is a legal answer, too. We detail it in today’s story, but we will give you a synopsis here — there is a provision that requires that items in a board packet that are discussed in public before a legal quorum are made available in advance of a meeting for the public to review.
So there.
But while we are continuing to be surprised by how many local boards of all types seem not to be aware of what the rules are that govern openness and transparency with the community they serve — after most of them promise to be that kind of representative that puts the needs of the people first while they are campaigning — we were even more shocked by what the county commissioners’ solicitor recounted in a memo to his board.
This is what Mr. Leslie wrote: “(The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act often is) misunderstood by people because they fail to research what the act itself says and how the the courts have interpreted the meaning of its provisions. Most often they rely on information from others who are often even more misinformed.”
It gets better.
“Invoking the Sunshine Act has essentially become a convenient way for people with disputes against local government to attempt to strike fear in the hearts of public officials by saying/citing the act.”
Wow.
The Sunshine Act protects the public’s right to know information about the decisions that people they put into office make about their futures and their community.
It is a way for all of us to keep an eye on those who have the attitude that government officials should not be questioned, and that they know better than the public what the right decisions are.
And then, we thought perhaps Commission Chairman Morgan Boyd got it. He said later this week that he thought it would be a good idea to put the minutes online for the public before the meetings.
And then he said this:
“The board of commissioners will not be bullied into action by one disgruntled resident who consistently misinterprets the Sunshine Act.”
Sigh. Is it any wonder more people don’t challenge public officials about their open meetings and right to know violations?
The county board of commissioners answers to the public. And if someone at a public meeting asks to see a record, there is no reason that he or she should be treated with disrespect or made to feel like his or her request is out of line.
It does not matter that the resident in question asked the commissioners in a public meeting to follow the intent and letter of the Sunshine Act. It is where she should ask.
She should not have to file a formal Right to Know request — and county taxpayers should not have to pay the county solicitor to dispute it.
She should be able to ask the people she helped put in office. And once again, we have a public body that makes the waters even rougher for a citizen who wants to hold her representatives accountable.
That is why so many people who seek to get records find themselves immersed in a flurry of paperwork and loopholes designed to make them give up and go away.
Those are the people who are using the Sunshine Act as a weapon, to strike fear into the hearts of residents who want to know too much about their decisions, their expenditures and their actions behind closed doors.
But rest assured. We are not deterred. We will continue to point out incidents like this and to help you demand openness and transparency from the people who serve this county and community.
The Sunshine Act is not a weapon. It is a guard against absolute power and a check and balance on government. And any board should welcome the opportunity to share information with the community — the people it serves — without throwing up every possible obstacle, finding loopholes to avoid transparency or making the process of getting information difficult.
It is our right to know.
It is our duty to keep an eye on the people who are supposed to be serving us.
And we will stand with anyone who aspires to make the county and city’s governments, school boards and public entities more accountable and answerable to the people.
