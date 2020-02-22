Officials are talking about the Office of the State Fire Commission — and its future role in leading emergency services across the commonwealth.
At the center of the debate is whether that office should be replaced by a state fire commission, which proponents say would have broader responsibilities and would include representation from departments from across the commonwealth.
The idea is that involving those who are on the ground every day would give Pennsylvania a better handle on the issues facing emergency responders and day-to-day challenges in the management of fire departments.
And chief among those goals is to include some support and reporting structure for volunteer fire departments.
You can imagine how well that is going over in Harrisburg. No bureaucracy wants to cede an ounce of that territory.
But that is not what should have caught your eye if you were interested enough to follow the story.
What should have made you look twice was the pending emergency that is already manifesting in communities across the commonwealth, including Lawrence County — the dramatic decline in the number of volunteers willing to populate the commonwealth’s volunteer fire departments.
At last count, state officials say, there are less than 38,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania.
That is down from a high of 300,000 in the 1970s.
That is not just scary. It is terrifying.
And there was yet another example of why this week in Lawrence County.
A man went missing Thursday, and volunteers and paid firefighters, as well as a volunteer search and rescue group, spent an evening in frigid temperatures looking for him.
Some of those responders were paid professionals, while others were simply people who care about their community.
There have been numerous examples over the last few months of volunteer firefighters being on the scenes of accidents, rescues and fires.
Sometimes those first-responders are not just extra hands. Sometimes they are the difference between life and death for a victim or a family.
They are a critical part of this community’s safety plans, especially in more rural areas.
So coming up with a solution and a way to encourage those efforts matters.
This county needs more volunteers, and to support those who absorb the enormous costs of being a volunteer and invest the time it takes to train and to respond.
Saying thank you is just not enough. We have to do more. And if forming a state fire commission that addresses the shortages, the challenges and the funding concerns is what Pennsylvania needs, state lawmakers need to create one that is well-thought-out and includes input from those who do the job every day — no matter what the bureaucrats say.
It will be no small feat, but rehabbing a bureaucracy is never a bad idea — if the result is better service for Pennsylvania families.
But while we wait for the debate to continue, there is something anybody can do right now to help one of those volunteer departments out.
Every Friday through Lent, the Mahoning Township fire hall in Edinburg will host a fish fry to benefit the community’s volunteer first-responders, all of whom are ready at a moment’s notice if their community needs them.
All we have to do is eat some fish.
And that is not the only crew of heroes that deserves the community’s support.
Keep your eyes open for other fundraisers benefitting departments around the county.
We need them — and they need us.
