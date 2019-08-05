We’re glad to see Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo end his legal challenge to the Dollar General project on the North Hill.
We had urged the mayor earlier this year to do just that, after his veto of city council’s 3-2 vote to amend the city’s zoning ordinance was ruled invalid by Common Pleas Court John Hodge. Hodge wrote that under the planning code, a governing body (City Council) enacts zoning legislation, and the mayor is excluded from the process.
The mayor then filed an appeal of Hodge’s decision, which also was rejected by the court.
Rather than continue to expend time and money on the battle, the mayor apparently has concluded that this is a fight he cannot win. We believed that before, and we agree with him now.
This is not to say, though, that we endorse the building of the Dollar General at 1102 Highland Ave. Neither does our stance here condemn it. We simply say that, while it was noble of the mayor to stand up for what he believed was right, it would be a misallocation of resources to take the fight any further in this particular venue.
Residents who share the mayor’s outlook, though, certainly are free to continue making their case. If nothing else, there’s always the ballot box as a way to express their dissatisfaction with council’s decision (although three members aren’t seeking re-election and a fourth would give up his seat if successful in his bid for another office) or ultimately, simply not to shop at the store and to encourage others to do the same.
Likewise, those who support the store may continue to push their agenda as well. After all, this is still America.
We do note, though, that times certainly have changed. Years ago, neighborhood stores were numerous, their convenience apparently appreciated by the residents who lived near them.
According to a 1981 city directory, the North Hill alone showed such embedded grocers as Bert’s Highland Market, 1101 Highland Ave. (directly across from the proposed Dollar General site); Rice’s Market at 213 Boyles Ave.; Little Shopper, at the corner of North Mercer and East Euclid; the New Sheridan Market at 225 E. Sheridan Ave.; and the still-in-business Tic-Toc at 2204 Highland Ave.
Other such businesses located where they were easily accessible to neighbors include Wasilewski’s Market on South Jefferson Street; J.P. Griffiths Market, at the corner of East Washington and Harrison streets; Huff’s Market, 2108 Morris St.; Sammy’s Corner Market, 1614 Hamilton St.; and J.S. Dilullo, 701 E. Lutton St. (now the Ho Ho Food Mart).
Admittedly, all of these were single stores; there weren’t more than a dozen of each one scattered about the county. And most, if not all, appear to have been local, family-owned operations. Dollar General is a different animal altogether.
Still, there was a time when neighborhood stores, like neighborhood schools, were a welcome part of small-town living. We’re not saying that we should return to those days — but we can’t help but miss them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.