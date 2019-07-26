At least two folks who call Lawrence County home were flying high last weekend — and rightly so.
Neshannock High senior Aaliyah Smith continued the county’s recent string of success in the Distinguished Young Women program by claiming the state title in competition at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Earlier the same day, astronaut Drew Morgan — whose parents Rick and Janice are Neshannock Township residents — lifted off from a Kazakhstan launch pad to rendezvous with the International Space Station for an extended mission.
We couldn’t be more proud of both.
Aaliyah’s win on the state level is the county’s second straight; the third in the last four years; and the fourth in the last seven. That kind of success is a tribute to the strength of the local program, overseen by Rosanne Palladino, as well as to the participating young women who each year bring both a purposeful focus and an attitude of cooperation and camaraderie to the effort.
Don’t confuse this with some kind of pageant. Distinguished Young Women offers participants the chance to win college scholarships while also developing their life skills. Contestants are judged in the areas of academic scholarship, talent, fitness, interview and self-expression.
Sadly, just a few Pennsylvania counties embrace the program. The Distinguished Young Women state web page lists Beaver, Butler, Lancaster, Lawrence and York counties as the only ones that determine winners to be sent to the state level for the chance to win thousands in college scholarships. Last year, a total of $10,000 was awarded.
We applaud Aaliyah, Palladino and all the local young women who have worked so hard over the years to sustain a worthwhile initiative.
As far as Morgan, we are not only awed by his achievements, but also humbled by his attitude.
The son of a military family that moved around, Morgan actually has never lived in the town he calls home. He was born in West Virginia and graduated from high school in Dover, Delaware.
His parents, though, did grow up here and, after the 24 years that Rick spent in the Air Force, they returned to Neshannock Township to live.
“We moved around a lot, but New Castle always felt like home,” Drew Morgan told The News in a 2013 interview, citing regular stops here when his parents returned during summer and holidays for family functions.
We often hear criticism of the New Castle area from residents who bemoan a perceived lack of leadership, things to do, places to shop or jobs to claim. We won’t say that none of this rings true.
However, in the eyes of a man who right now is looking down on the planet, there’s no place like New Castle. It’s a worldview that we may not be able to share logistically, but one we would urge all to consider pragmatically.
