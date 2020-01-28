There will be a lot of people talking about Kobe Bryant’s athletic prowess and his rightful designation as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
They, better than us, can share the stats, the championships, the achievements and his athletic history — first in Pennsylvania and then in Los Angeles.
There is no question that he was a force in professional basketball.
Those who spoke talked about his competitiveness, his drive, his push for excellence on the court and off.
His loss will leave a void, they said, one that will never be filled.
He was a competitor through and through and a man who loved his sport, respected it and served it with honor and humility.
That is a true GOAT.
One of Bryant’s last acts was to send an immediate tweet when LeBron James passed him in the all-time scoring records Saturday. His message said a lot about who he was as an athlete and about his love of the game: “Continuing to carry the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”
What class.
But that is not what prompted us to write something about the helicopter crash that took the lives of the NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna.
It is, of course, in part, the enormity of the tragedy. To think what the Bryant family must be going through now, it brings tears to our eyes.
Our hearts hurt for Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, who lost a daughter and a husband. We can only imagine her pain. And the Bryants’ other daughters are in our prayers, too.
But what struck us as we watched and read the coverage was the man behind the basketball.
News reports say that Kobe was traveling with his daughter to one of her games. Since his retirement, he had rededicated himself to his family, spending time coaching and supporting his daughter and being there for his wife and other girls.
Bryant had a brilliant basketball career, but when it was over, he got it.
There were other things that mattered.
His family became his mission, his friends say.
And that is something to admire.
Bryant also was there for those who were coming up in the game — women and men.
He was an adviser, a coach, a friend, a confidante, a task master and a motivator.
If you were serious about the game and were willing to do the work, his admirers say, he was there for you.
And that is why his career and his loss meant so much to so many — including some of the game’s greatest stars.
He was a legend and their hero.
But famous names were not the only ones who modeled their lives and basketball careers after Bryant.
He was someone young players from all over the country aspired to be. He made them feel like they mattered — and that if they did the work, they could make it, too. That is a legacy.
And it also indicates that Bryant was someone who understood that it was the future of basketball that mattered — not whether he was on the court.
Those who talked about him Sunday said that Bryant was a shrewd businessman who worked just as hard at that as he did on the court.
They spoke of his drive for excellence, his determination to get the job done, no matter what it took.
All those qualities make him someone to emulate in the quest for success.
But it is those human stories, the side of Bryant that touched so many off the court, that make him someone to emulate in life. He wasn’t perfect. No one is. But he achieved something and gained perspective as he aged and moved on from his time in basketball. His life was a journey — of ups, downs, challenges and mistakes.
And in Bryant’s death and the untimely loss of his young daughter, there is a lesson — about priorities and how incredibly short life is. It should make us all hug the ones we love a little closer today — and to count our blessings.
Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna — and the others lost in the crash. Three members of a California family, a mother and daughter, the pilot and a beloved coach died Sunday, too, leaving other children and families to mourn what were catastrophic losses.
You and your families will be in our thoughts and prayers.
