Sometimes it is hard not to believe what others say about you.
And for decades, that is exactly what has happened to this part of the country.
We got labeled by those who did not know us — dilapidated, the past, finished, depressed.
And as we looked around at the empty manufacturing buildings, the blight on some of what were once prosperous streets and thriving neighborhoods, we might have begun to believe it, too.
And we have listened to those whose interests were in keeping things exactly as they are, with an economy that is built on social services payments instead of jobs.
That is until now. There is a new wave of hope in this region — and a group of people who are determined to see it through to real change.
Sometimes it takes hearing the mischaracterizations and the judgments to remember who you are and what you stand for. And in this case, what your families have helped build.
Truth is, the problems that have hit Lawrence County are the same challenges that have slowed growth in many cities.
We are smaller, so it is easier to see the warts and the issues.
But we have something that other regions do not. It is why there are so many people thinking about the next step, the opportunities on the way.
Call it grit. Call it a work ethic. Call it integrity. Call it common sense. Call it values that we learned from our immigrant parents and grandparents.
We know how to work and what it takes to turn a humble start into a successful future. And we don’t need an avalanche of handouts to do it.
And that is why it is time to think ahead to where we need to be to take advantage of the next wave — when it becomes so expensive to live in major metro areas that people are looking for somewhere else to live, to work, to raise their families and to start their businesses.
The future of this country is not on its coasts. It is not in Washington. And it is not even in Harrisburg.
What built this nation, and what has kept it thriving and growing in the decades since, is the work ethic, the determination and the integrity of the people between those two coasts.
And it is time for us to demand our chance for a rebirth.
We are fast-approaching a new year. And as 2020 dawns, we need a new perspective and a renewed resolve to push for better.
There is no magic curtain that precludes this region from pitching its attributes to grow business and residential investment. But the trick is making sure that there is a unified voice about what needs to be done to attract the attention and how to accomplish it.
That is where this community’s incoming and incumbent leadership come in.
The discussions should start immediately about what needs top be accomplished, who needs to do the talking and what old ways and bad attitudes are getting in the way of a new growth plan for this county.
There is no more important job.
We have already seen that there is interest in a regional approach and that it attracts attention from Harrisburg and beyond.
All we have to do now is figure out how to capitalize on those possibilities.
We will be watching to make sure it happens — and every voter, taxpayer and Lawrence County business person should be as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.