For 33 years, dancers of all ages — and their parents — have given up part of their holiday time to create a special memory for generations of New Castle area residents.
And this year, New Castle Regional Ballet performers will once again take the stage at the Scottish Rite Cathedral to present the holiday classic to a whole new audience.
On the stage with this year’s cast will be former dancers who have come back to assist with the telling of the Christmas story about a little girl, Clara, and her magical nutcracker toy.
Ballet founding artistic director Debbie Parou said she is surprised at the production’s longevity. What she understands completely is what those years of shows have meant to so many dancers.
We would like to add that there are many Lawrence County families — and beyond — who have made those shows part of their treasured holiday traditions as well.
And that brings up an important point.
Efforts like local dance, choral, theater and music performances — and those who promote and support them — are critical parts of this county.
The arts add depth and color to any community, and preserving them, in every form, is as important as adding new businesses and jobs. In fact, it can help bring those critical components to a thriving economy here.
A community that can offer quality of life opportunities like music, theater and art is a place that is attractive to potential new residents — and therefore the companies that employ them.
So preserving the arts and supporting them is vital to this county’s future.
This weekend, you will have the opportunity to show the New Castle Regional Ballet that you appreciate what its dancers have done for more than three decades. And, perhaps, you can have the benefit of adding another new tradition — and some joy — to your family’s holiday plans.
You will see the culmination of months of work, long practices and the end result of the stuff that goes along with any arts performance — paying for the sets and the to-do list that are necessary to launch such a production.
So as we congratulation the company on its 33rd anniversary, and thank this year’s dancers for the show that they have worked so hard to perfect, we should also send out a shout-out to some of the unsung heroes — the moms and dads.
Having a child in the arts requires quite a bit of commitment of time and resources. There are shoes, costumes and endless transportation to and from events and practices.
There are many missed dinners and time crunches at a time when extra hours are already in short supply.
So when those dancers take their curtain calls Sunday, those bravos will be for the moms and dads, too.
Nothing says Christmas like “The Nutcracker.” Don’t miss the chance to start your holiday season off right.
