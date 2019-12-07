Over the next few weeks, Lawrence County and cities, boroughs, townships and school boards around the area will be wrapping up 2019 and getting ready to start anew in 2020.
We will say goodbye to some longterm public servants and welcome in some new blood and perhaps explore new directions.
And that is a good thing, especially when there is so much potential on the horizon.
But as we look back at the year gone by, there are lessons to be learned — and expectations to set for the new leaders who will be coming in this January.
There is no more time for partisanship, political favor or any of the other vices that run down cities and communities of all shapes and sizes.
If we want better, we have to let our leaders know that we aren’t going to accept the same old modus operandi — a fancy phrase for “how we have always done it.”
So, we thought we would ask you — where should we go next?
There are a lot of Lawrence County residents — and New Castle citizens in particular — who have very definite ideas about just that question.
So, why not share them?
The best way to communicate to our new leaders — and some of the ones who will be returning – is to open up about what needs to be fixed, what is going well and where we see our community in the future.
And that means getting involved, really involved.
Nothing gets solved in any county or city if people just complain in their living rooms. If you want to make a difference, you have to put yourself out there — and share your concerns and your ideas.
So here is your chance.
Let us know what you think. You can drop us an email at nclocal@ncnewsonline.com. You can send a letter to our office or you can comment on our Facebook page next week.
But we want to hear what your dream is for your community.
Please save the insults, the criticisms of individuals or anything else that is an attack.
We want a real discussion about the challenges and opportunities we face. Those are what we need to target to make things happen in Lawrence County and beyond in 2020.
We will be asking some of your new and returning public officials about their plans and goals for their new terms. So, if you want us to ask something specific, drop us a note.
These men and women represent you, but they also are charged with acting in your interest.
So, you have to let them know what you want them to accomplish.
We will be watching as the new boards and administrations take shape.
Keeping an eye on those in power is our job. Making sure they know what you want to see as their constituent and holding them accountable in the voting booth — those are your responsibilities.
So let’s talk.
And let’s also let our leaders know that we expect answers.
Concepts like open records, the Sunshine Law and the other opportunities we have as citizens to get answers about what our government is doing are a standard we intend to hold all Lawrence County public officials to in the coming year.
We think you deserve nothing less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.