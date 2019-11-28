Thanksgiving can often get lost in the hustle and bustle of the beginning of the Christmas season.
And in a year when turkey day hits so late in November, the slide into the holiday shopping juggernaut can be especially precipitous.
So we might not pause to think about why we should reflect on our blessings. We might get too caught up in racing toward that Christmas Day deadline.
So today, as we gather with our family and friends around a table piled high with everything that makes Thanksgiving special, let’s think back a bit to why we should be so grateful.
We live in a community of caring and kind people. All you have to do to prove it is to send out a call for help for a struggling family, an abandoned pet or a special cause of any kind.
This community rallies. It doesn’t matter whether it is someone they know or not, or if they have already contributed to other worthy causes that year. Someone needs help and they respond.
That is a blessing.
We have many people who care about this community and its history. They want to make sure that the story of Lawrence County and New Castle is accurate and remembered.
They don’t want anyone here to forget where they came from and how special it is.
That is a blessing.
We have law enforcement officials, EMTs and firefighters who are making sure we are safe on the roads and in our neighborhoods. Many of them will give up their own holiday time to make sure we can enjoy ours.
That is a blessing.
In a couple weeks, the state plow and salt truck drivers will be out, as will our county and local workers, to make sure that the snow that inevitably will coat our streets will be out of our way as we head to work and to school.
That is a blessing.
We have people who care about the future of this county and want to make it a better place for the families who live and work here.
That is a blessing.
And we have a bevy of volunteers, charitable organizations and church congregations who are there and ready to help anyone who is struggling during the holiday season and beyond.
That is a blessing.
And while you might even be heading out today to begin your assault on the Christmas shopping season, please take the time to think back about your own good year.
There might have been challenges. There might even have been major obstacles. But the fact that you are at a table with the ones you love with a meal to enjoy is the best blessing of all.
And as we move into the Christmas season, focusing on what we are grateful for is the best way to remember the real reason for the next holiday on the agenda.
There will be people who will not have had the year we did. And they might be facing a lonely or a sad Christmas season.
If we are grateful for the blessings we have received, it will make it easier for us to remember to be there for those whose year has not been so bright as we move into the weeks before Christmas.
Sharing, caring and selfless gifts are what this season is all about.
We have no doubt that this county will remember that and be there for those who need them this holiday season.
Our community’s spirit and heart — those are our greatest blessings.
Happy Thanksgiving.
