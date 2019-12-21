This is the rush weekend, the time when those last-minute gifts and the details that make Christmas special are on the to-do list.
There will be rushing around to collect wrapping paper, ribbon and perhaps even the beginnings of a holiday dinner.
But while we are all preparing for a week of Christmas and New Year’s festivities, there are families right now who might not have known what they would find under their trees or on their dinner tables.
That worry has been eliminated, in part, because of the work of the Salvation Army and its army of volunteers and donors.
And much of that good work has been made possible because of good people like those in Lawrence County who picked angels off a tree or dropped a few coins in a kettle.
But Lt. Matthew Stacy and his wife, Stacy, say that the organization still needs a little more help this season.
The shortened period between Thanksgiving and Christmas has put a crimp on collections for the annual Kettle Drive — as has a serious lack of volunteer bell-ringers.
The money that is collected from those kettles is used to help the less fortunate all year long. None of it goes to waste.
That support could come in the form of extra food, free bread or milk or a warm bed and meal for those who have nowhere else to go.
So while the Salvation Army is grateful for the support it has received so far from the community and happily made children’s wishes come true because of your generosity, the Stacys know that the money raised now while the community is in a giving mood will help so many later on in the year.
So, here it comes, a proposal.
While you are out this weekend, if you are not struggling yourself, why not toss an extra $5 in a kettle?
Think about this — $5 is less than you will spend for one of those fancy coffee drinks and it is less than a movie ticket or a trip to a fast food chain.
In fact, you probably will not even miss it.
There are so many of us who have been blessed this year. We have roofs over our heads and a bountiful array of gifts under the Christmas tree.
There will be an expansive meal on our tables and our family and friends will gather with us to mark the holiday in a home that is warm and comfortable.
We can enjoy the holidays and the days after without real worries about what we will be eating or where we will be sleeping.
So, $5 is very likely something we can spare.
And what is so amazing is that if we all gave a little bit more, and cut back just a touch, we could actually change the fortunes of a family or an individual who is facing a challenge, a tragedy or simply a run of bad luck.
In other words, the Salvation Army can turn that $5 into a second chance for someone who needs it.
So the bell-ringers will be out in full force at their stations this weekend. Please think about a donation — $1, $2 or whatever you can give.
Christmas is about giving — and this is our chance to rise to the occasion once again.
You have already made a difference once, how about one last push to help the Salvation Army make its goal?
Anything you give will be appreciated, the Stacys say. To see how much of a difference your donation makes, all you had to do was see the faces of the children when they saw their Christmas gifts and the relief in their grateful parents’ eyes or the happiness of a senior citizen who was able to get a little extra to help them get through the week.
Your donation matters, and your kindness is inspiring. Now, we just have to do it one more time.
