The election is over and the city of New Castle has a new mayor.
The end of this campaign was not pretty.
After making a gentleman’s agreement to run on the issues and not attacks, there were a couple of less than respectful exchanges between supporters on all sides. Some were in, a word, discouraging.
But now the die is cast, and we are ready to head into a new administration with new ideas, new promises and a whole new agenda for the city.
Chris Frye is an earnest person who has a vision of what he would like to see happen in New Castle.
And he understands that to make those improvements happen, he has to look at some hard realities.
That is what being a leader requires — just that sort of focus.
There is no question that there need to be some new priorities in this city. And if the right decisions are made — and if the patronage, under the table deals and head-scratching expenditures become relics of the past, we just might find that formula for a renaissance.
We don’t have a lot of time to get there. The Act 47 deadline is looming. So, a real plan with attainable goals — and accountability of all city departments, workers and leaders — is not just a maybe, it is a requirement, and soon.
So here is what we hope to see from the new mayor.
He promised to listen — and we think he should start listening almost immediately.
Frye made many trips around the city during his campaign asking residents for their vote and for their priorities. He needs to continue that philosophy as he begins his new administration.
And then there is the budget.
New Castle’s new leader needs to look at everything — how it runs, who controls the pursestrings and where tax dollars are being spent.
Where there is a chance to cut costs or to streamline services, that is the first place to start.
We think the new mayor is well-aware that there is a need to tighten the city’s belt.
But Frye is not the only one who controls New Castle’s fate. There is a council of people who also asked voters to put them in or to keep them in office. They are responsible, too, for making sure not just the same old decisions are made, but that this city heads in the right direction.
They need to ask questions, to scrutinize contracts and to make sure that the decisions that are made serve the residents of this community, not just rubber-stamp “the way it has always been done” because it is easier.
The reason this election was so critical, and why we are taking an early role in starting a new conversation with our new city chief executive, is that we are at a critical crossroads as a community.
What happens in New Castle now will determine whether we are part of the development and growth that surround us.
Lawrence County is moving forward briskly — and our neighboring communities and counties are doing so as well.
If New Castle wants to be part of that growth, steps need to be taken now to build the infrastructure and to clean up some of the problems, including the blight that continues to mar this community; and an aggressive, pro-growth agenda has to signal to potential investors that we mean business.
Frye is our new leader, and we intend to hold him accountable for the promises he made on the campaign trail. And we think voters should, too.
We need to give him the chance to make a difference in the city. And the partisan bickering that made many voters sick right before Election Day has to go away.
We might have different views and different party names, but there should be no question that what we all want is what is best for this community.
And that means giving Frye the chance and the support he needs to get the job done.
His job will not be an easy one. But if it is done right, Frye and his team in the city building will set the stage for a more than bright future for New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.