New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.