By the time the Democratic primary gets to Pennsylvania in late April, it might be all over and the die might be cast.
Or, it might not.
As Super Tuesday dawns and 14 states get ready to cast their votes for 1,338 delegates, the race has dwindled down to five — Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg.
It will be Bloomberg’s first real test. He has not been on any of the previous primary ballots.
Gabbard is really almost an also-ran at this point, but her name is still officially in contention.
And there is no question that Biden and Warren need some serious numbers in these states. It will be interesting, for sure, to see what happens.
Two candidates pulled out of the race this past week, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer.
Steyer was never really a contender, and Buttigieg was a longshot. And on Monday, Amy Klobuchar made her announcement as well — another candidate whose moment in the sun was over.
The good news for the Democrats is that they are narrowing the field — and the vote count could very well bring them closer to a nominee — a decision they badly need to make so they can begin their campaign to unseat President Donald Trump.
But there is an eerie similarity to another primary battle — a little more than four years ago.
The brutal fight is what left so many frontrunners scathed, bruised and battered and only one candidate left standing.
How ironic that it looks like it might just happen again — but this time on the other side.
The relentless primary season is one of the reasons it is so hard to unseat an incumbent president — even a polarizing one. By the time the challenger gets around to battling his or her opponent, he or she is already pretty battle-worn.
The debates and the campaign speeches voters will be listening to over the next 24 hours and in the days after that are critically important.
While Super Tuesday might narrow the field, there might just be plenty of fight left to witness before Pennsylvanians cast their votes in late April.
So now is the time to pay attention, close attention, to what the candidates say, what they promise and the criticisms they hurl at one another.
But as the rest of the states watch the gladiators take to the ring, the voters need to pay close attention to something else.
Just wanting to beat Donald Trump is not a campaign platform. It does not advance this country or address the issues that face it.
The Democratic nominee will have to do more than survive the polls, the primaries and pundits.
He or she will have to present an agenda that will move this country in the direction Americans want to see it go, and that means having a real economic policy, answers to the concerns voters have about their leadership capabilities and their baggage and more to talk about than just a sermon about social values and Trump’s tweets.
And if that nominee is Sanders, he will also have to present a definition of exactly what Democratic Socialism means and how he will pay for it.
All of the candidates have challenges and all of them have drawbacks — that is the nature of a campaign like this.
What will be interesting to see is what happens when the numbers are in and the dust has settled.
A lot of the campaign is in the rearview mirror, but there is still a good bit ahead. And Pennsylvanians should settle in.
This state’s votes could be critical in the primary if the battle is still raging, but how you vote will definitely be important in November.
And that means the future might just be in this state’s hands. That is a big responsibility, and one Pennsylvanians should take seriously.
After all, this nation learned in 2016 that no race is ever over until the last vote is in, no matter what the polls say.
