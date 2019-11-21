It is great that the newly elected county commissioners want to know what is going on with their county’s finances — and even better that they want to keep informed about decisions that are being made right now that could affect Lawrence County’s future.
But while their interest is admirable, their request to preview a temporary contract with the county’s maintenance director and to delay the vote on that contract, well, that is not.
Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel are not the county’s commissioners until January.
Until they take the oath of office, they are merely citizens. Interested citizens, yes, but still only citizens.
So while they should be able to comment as citizens, delaying a vote, well, that is not in their purview. Not yet anyway.
The county’s maintenance director’s job is not just a small appointment. This is a man — or woman — who will be in charge of a large number of important county assets.
The wrong person in the job without the resources to learn the ins and outs, that could get expensive.
So setting up a relationship where a person with 40-plus years will be on hand to assist isn’t such a dumb move.
The contract the county is contemplating is a smart one, as long as there is an out for both Frank Piccari and the incoming board of commissioners.
Should there be a new hire immediately, the clause should be included that there would be an option to change Piccari’s role or to eliminate it completely — which the board seems to have taken into consideration. Piccari also should have the chance to change his mind, with reasonable notice.
And in the meantime, the county will not be left with a vacancy in the middle of the winter — and possibly during the worst of it — without a person who knows the country properties at the helm.
There is no way a county maintenance director can be hired responsibly and quickly once the new board takes office to make sure county operations run smoothly. And no hire of this magnitude should be done in a hurry.
The soon-to-be former board is not hiring a full-time replacement or obligating the county to some onerous contract. Its members are putting the needs of the citizenry first.
As it should be.
Saving money is important. And reviewing contracts is something that not just future county commissioners should do, but any taxpayer who wants to ensure that spending in his or her county is being done responsibly.
But it should be assumed that an outgoing set of commissioners will not use its last days to make irresponsible decisions as a means of revenge.
An orderly transition is something that is assumed from leaders of honor and integrity.
And Lawrence County residents — and, by the way, New Castle residents, too — should expect nothing less.
This is the right decision for the county.
But it sure is nice to see a couple of new leaders who are interested, eager and ready to serve their community.
Looks like a win-win this time.
