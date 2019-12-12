It was just one line — a reference to a meeting described like it was not a big deal during the most recent gathering of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners.
The reference was to an invitation to the incoming county commissioners by the current commission to discuss the impending budget proposal and the numbers that went into making the recommendations.
The meeting lasted about 45 minutes, the current commissioners casually told the audience Tuesday.
It was mentioned like it did not matter, that it was just the right thing to do.
But it was a really big deal. And here is why.
The two future commissioners — Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel — are not yet officially members of the commission. They do not take office until January.
This is not the first time that both of them have been mixed up in a decision that by rights was not theirs to make. The last was the temporary contract with county maintenance superintendent Frank Piccari.
We said then, and we re-emphasize now: Boyd and Spielvogel have no business in negotiations, budget discussions or any other business that is before the county. They are not yet commissioners.
They will be sworn in this January. And that is when they should have access to the documents normally before the commissioners.
Until then, they are just … citizens.
Not that that isn’t a powerful position to be in. As citizens, we have the right to see the information that our commission sees as well as the documents that are used in the decisions they make.
And therein lies the problem — and the reason the actions of our commissioners-to-be concern us.
This state has laws about access to public information and what can and cannot be maintained as “private” or “confidential.”
There are rules about how many commissioners can be in a meeting — and who can be invited to private gatherings. There are exceptions to the open meetings rules, but they are very limited, and require certain conditions to be in place.
If those rules are broken, the meeting is in violation — and in some cases, the actions taken there are illegal.
No way, no how should there have been a meeting like this that did not include the press — and, by proxy — the community.
The rules are not there to make elected officials’ lives difficult — and they are not the result of whining news media who did not get their scoop.
Right to Know and Sunshine laws are there to protect the public from over-reaches by those who are supposed to be serving us.
We have a right to know what decisions they are making that will affect our pocketbooks and our lives, but also access to discussions that will change the direction and the future of this community.
Sunshine sheds light on information, documents and meetings that are in the public interest. There are rules about what can be maintained as “protected” and what should be open to anyone who wants to see it.
There are a lot local governments, school boards and other public bodies that seem to pay no attention to the rules — or their obligation to conduct the public’s business in public.
As the new year dawns, we will be watching — and pointing out — not only the rules and your rights as citizens in this community to access the information about business done in your name by the men and women you elect, but also when public bodies seem to set aside Pennsylvania law.
We think it is important for you to know. And we know that if you do not hold public officials accountable for the decisions they make to bend the rules, there will be more liberties taken.
So, Boyd and Spielvogel should take this time before they take on their new jobs to become familiar with the rules that they are expected to follow when it comes to the public’s access to information.
We intend to hold the entire board to the letter of the law once they are officially our commissioners.
And in the meantime, we expect, as citizens, the same access to the information they are receiving and that discussions with them about county business are open to the press and to the public.
Those are the rules.
