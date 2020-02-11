Markie Mason did not have an opportunity to live a life.
Authorities say he died at age 8 allegedly at the hands of a violent offender who had been paroled out of the state prison system.
The boy was stabbed multiple times in the neck.
Markie’s death touched the hearts of many Lawrence County residents and people from around Pennsylvania.
He died trying to protect his family — a hero.
Nothing will bring that little boy back or make his death any easier to bear.
But there is a way to reduce the risk that another child — or innocent victim of any age — will die at the hands of someone who should never have been released from prison in the first place.
House Bill 1855 is designed to put delays in the way of parolees who commit violent acts while in prison or commit other infractions while incarcerated.
The more serious the deed, the longer the delay before the inmate can be considered for parole.
Who would have thought that those types of actions would not count when a parole board is deciding whether to release an inmate back into society?
And if the Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary Committee acts on this legislation, and then the full Senate joins the House in passing it, we just might prevent a violent offender from destroying another family.
Markie Mason’s case is tragic — and it was preventable.
There are many people who are calling for another look at the nation’s prison system and sentencing guidelines.
And there is reason to take a hard look at who is in prison, what they are there for and how long they have been sentenced to stay there.
No one wants an innocent man or woman to sit in a jail cell — or the punishment for a minor crime to become a life sentence.
But as this nation strives to make its judicial system fairer, we should also remember that there are some violent felons and repeat offenders who should stay exactly where they are — behind bars.
So perhaps we need to work on the parole system, too.
There should be safeguards to make sure that we stop as many of these criminals from getting back out into communities as possible.
The action would make justice move more slowly, but it just might make it fairer and communities safer.
There is no question that in Lawrence County it would have saved a little boy’s life.
The judiciary committee needs to act swiftly now — as does the Senate.
This is not a partisan issue. And there is no room for politics or soundbites.
It is about safety. It is about what is right. And it is about standing up for a little boy who is not here to speak for himself.
Period.
