Animal abuse and neglect is a chronic problem in communities around the state — and really the nation.
You read about the worst ones, but there are many more that never make the paper.
If you want to know how bad it is, just ask one of the volunteers for local animal rescue organizations or those who address animal complaints here and around the region.
You will be shocked.
There are many reasons why these cases continue to pop up.
Sometimes it is mental illness that prompts a person to accumulate animals they cannot care for.
Sometimes it is someone with a good heart who just takes on too much.
Sometimes it is an illegal puppy mill where dogs are bred for profit with no regard for the animal’s health only to be killed or discarded when they are past breeding age.
Sometimes it is an animal tortured in a dog-fighting ring — or used as a bait dog.
And sometimes it is just cruelty — and a complete disregard for the pain and suffering of a cat, dog or other pet.
No matter what the reason, staying on top of cases like this — and having strong laws that spell out significant consequences for those who violate them — is important.
How a community cares for those who cannot speak for themselves — canine, feline or human — is a sign of its heart and integrity.
And there are heroes.
In the most recent case in Lawrence County, the reason those animals are now in the care of a responsible shelter is that someone said something.
Numerous residents called in complaints, citing the condition of the animals and asking for someone to look into the matter.
And that is the right thing to do.
Because of these caring people, a wrong has been righted.
Whether those who have been charged are guilty, and what their penalty should be if they are, will be up to the courts. We are not the ones who get to make that call.
But knowing that this community had people who cared enough to see something and to say something is heartening.
There are some who don’t get why laws against animal abuse and cruelty should be getting the attention they do.
After all, there are crimes against children and vulnerable residents — and a war on drugs — that should be occupying law enforcement’s time, they point out.
But what we forget is that animal abuse often is accompanied by other forms of abuse.
Many rescue agencies say that when they are called in to take an animal, they find children in poor conditions, too.
They report those situations to law enforcement. And that is how we catch other crimes that need to be addressed in this community.
Stray and sick animals, or those that are trapped in dog fighting rings, are also a threat to our community — both because of the potential for contact from a scared or injured animal and for the problems they cause for law enforcement.
And we all know what happens when cats are dumped to fend for themselves in a neighborhood.
Getting them into safe environments and eventually into loving homes is vital for them and for our community.
There are many residents of this community who treasure their fur family members. We need to stand firm on what we expect when it comes to protecting those that are not lucky enough to be in loving homes.
It is the least we can do to repay the joy we get from our own fur children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.