The information that is hitting the news every day about the coronavirus — also known as COVID-19 — is scary.
When government officials and, let’s face it, some national media, start throwing around words like “pandemic,” it is understandable that a country might get a little nervous.
And being cautious is a good plan, especially in light of what happens when you don’t pay attention to warning signals and experiences of other nations that are already dealing with the infections around the world.
But there is also something called common sense.
The numbers for the coronavirus seem large, and there have been a lot of infections, but they are not a pandemic, not in the Hollywood sense, which is what most people think when they hear a health official speaking out like the representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did this week.
They want you to take this seriously and to be prepared in case this virus hits the United States. And they are right to assume that it will — because it already has.
But even though there is a warning, there does not need to be a panic.
Health officials are also saying that there are steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of the disease and the consequences that go along with a new virus hitting U.S. cities.
Ironically, they are the same cautions that often accompany calls for altering behavior during the flu season.
Washing your hands, keeping your hands away from your face, covering your mouth when you cough and staying home when you are sick are all pieces of advice health officials put out this time of year.
They are what keeps the flu from creating a mass infection of its own.
And that is what they want you to do for the coronavirus, too.
And let’s face it, they know that if they downplay the risks, if they do not show up on television with dire messages and stern looks on their faces, many Americans will not pay attention to the warnings and precautions they are discussing.
So let’s process the information correctly.
Coronavirus is something to be concerned about — in much the same way that our communities and health organizations worry about the flu.
Officials need to be ready just in case, and families, schools and other institutions and organizations should have plans in place to manage infections if they hit here.
But there is just as much danger from the flu — and more people likely will die from that this year. That risk should be taken seriously, too.
Being smart and not panicking is the name of the game.
Using our heads instead of relying on myths and rumors — or the idiocy that is already swarming social media — is absolutely critical.
Fighting infections like this is something that U.S. authorities and healthcare professionals deal with on a regular basis. And they also practice their responses in case they are needed.
Americans should learn all they can about how the coronavirus is spread and how it is treated. But being prepared also means staying calm and getting the right advice on how to stay safe.
Panic and misinformation don’t stop pandemics. They create them.
