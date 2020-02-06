The vote might be over, but the division is not.
The Senate might have voted to acquit President Donald Trump Wednesday, but the debate over his presidency is not over, not by a long shot.
That is something we, the people, will have to consider and process on our own.
So get ready for a whole lot more discussions and debates — and wondering if we are ever going to talk about anything else.
It is the consequence of what has transpired over the last few months, years.
There has been no decision to move forward and get the work done. It is just more of the same — in a different venue, the presidential campaign.
And perhaps that is where the debate should have been all along.
The voters will now decide what happens. And to do that, all of us will have to pay close attention and to look at the facts.
And what we have read and watched over the last few weeks should factor into that analysis.
Good news is that we have a few more months to weigh those facts.
But rest assured, it will be a long nine months.
There have been some disturbing behaviors in the past 24 hours that suggest that we are in for a lot more venom and name-calling until there is another vote.
Who knows if the missed handshake with House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi was intentional. Trump did not shake Vice President Mike Pence’s hand either. But what a missed opportunity.
It is not about agreeing with someone else. It is about what the right message is to send to the country.
This was not the place for a stand, or encouraging more bad blood. This was about putting the arguments aside for one night to talk about the country.
A handshake does not mean you agree or you respect the person behind the podium.
It is a sign that you are not there to fight. It is courtesy.
But then it got worse.
After the speech, and what was absolutely rude behavior by some of the Democrats in the room, Pelosi decided that she would act like a spoiled child, too.
On television, and likely for television, she decided to make a show of tearing up the president’s State of the Union address.
Once again, a missed opportunity to rise above.
There is a lot to say about everything that has transpired — and there are reasons to look askance at some of the behavior on both sides of the impeachment proceedings.
But who has the best interests of the country and whose policies will move it forward — that question is next on the agenda.
Once there is a Democratic candidate, we can start looking hard at what those promises are and decide to whom we want to entrust the future of our nation.
It will be a very important decision, and one we should all take very, very seriously.
And who knows, maybe the president and his challenger will set aside the vitriol, partisan bickering, Twitter fights and snarky comments long enough for us to figure what their visions are for the country.
Well, at least we can hope.
