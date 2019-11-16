There is going to be a lot to talk about in the next couple of weeks as the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump unfold in Washington, DC.
But what will not change is the number of people who simply don’t care or can’t bring themselves to look at the screen.
And what is surprising is that it is such a mystery to many pundits, politicians and pollsters as to why they wouldn’t tune in.
The answer, really, is not that hard to figure out.
It is the reason Trump got into office in the first place.
Voters are tired of Washington. They think those who populate its offices, halls of Congress and hallways and bureaus are dishonest and disingenuous.
They aren’t tuning in because they don’t trust the proceedings — and they smell something foul. Americans have an innate sense of fair play. It is at the core of who we are as a nation. So when it doesn’t feel right, we notice.
There are many people who don’t think most Americans are savvy enough to understand how Washington works. They think that if they throw a lot of fancy language around and tune the public relations pitch just right, we will be fooled into believing anything they tell us.
Not so. Not in the Midwest, the South or the edge of the Northeast. Not in the small towns and neighborhoods where values mean something and honor and integrity matter.
So there are many voters who are uncomfortable with the latest development in the effort to remove and to discredit Trump — even if they themselves aren ‘t too sure he should still be in the Oval Office.
And the reason is that they have heard stories like this long before Trump came into office.
They remember the questions about the Clintons, some of which have still not been answered, the whispered exchange between President Barack Obama and a Russian leader caught on an open microphone and questions about Republican and Democrat party big shots.
They have their doubts about the connections, the patronage and what is really said when politicians in Washington think no one is listening.
They might not think too much of Trump, but they think just as little of those who sit in judgment of him now.
And that brings up another point.
Americans are about justice.
They want to see bad behavior punished — and illegal actions addressed. They know when they make a mistake, and they correct it.
But they also know that there should not be a double standard — one set of rules for the party in charge and one set of rules for those who are casting doubt. And they don’t like to be manipulated either.
So they wonder a bit if the playing field is fair, if the inquiry’s initial radio silence is about the protection of witnesses or another political stunt to control the message.
Because in their heart of hearts, they are pretty sure that if the same spotlight and relentless investigation and inquiry were laser-focused on any other president or Washington insider they would find some pretty scary stuff there, too.
Those are the discussions that are being had at dinner tables, at parties or when neighbors chat over a fence.
And Americans know something else.
It is part of this country’s history and its tenets that the people, not those who are elected to represent them, make the real decisions about who should lead the nation.
So if the voters decide Trump is not the person for the job, they should be the ones to make that change in 2020.
The information that is being put forth in the impeachment inquiry is important, but it is not what will shift the tide in 2020.
That will be about the introspection and analysis voters will do before they head into the booth this coming fall.
The election will be decided by those who are not hard-core either way, who make their decisions based on what they want for their country, how their lives have been affected and whom they think they can trust.
We will see if they still think they picked the right man for the job — or if one of those who is challenging him for the spot captures their interest.
The American people’s common sense, integrity and heart have served this nation well for more than 240 years. We have made mistakes, corrected them, and grown as a country and as a citizenry.
And that common sense and sense of justice and fair play are what we learned from our parents and our grandparents. It is part of families across this nation’s heartland and in its smallest communities and sprawling cities.
We don’t need to be led by either coast — or Washington. Our parents taught us how to think for ourselves — and we built this country with the values and work ethic they taught us.
Here is the bottom line. We have faith in Americans.
They will do the right thing — without the Washington elite, the self-interest lobbies or any political party telling them how to accomplish it.
The bitter debate and hate-speak in Washington are not changing minds. In fact, they are setting up an even stronger mistrust of those who claim to be doing the will of the people.
And if those same politicians don’t heed the warning signs — they will be as surprised in 2020 as they were in 2016.
