For the second time in less than two weeks, two major governing bodies have indicated that to continue operating in the black, they will need to raise taxes in some form.
First, it was the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners through the county administrator and now it is the city of New Castle.
And before we start, and before you assume that what we are about to say will begin with “Read our lips …,” a footnote.
There are times when to move forward, a community has to invest in itself — and that means tax increases are necessary and important.
So if the moves in the city of New Castle and Lawrence County will result in better infrastructure, get rid of blight faster and position either entity for more and better, we are all for a reasoned, cost-effective and efficient plan and execution.
Here comes the “but.”
Before another tax is raised or another case for a tax increase is put before residents, it is time to do some serious looking at where money is being spent and, more importantly, where it should not be spent.
And that includes where dollars have been dropped to “study” something and nothing comes of the inquiry.
No more money thrown away on attention-getting proposals that result in nothing positive for the community.
It is time for a real plan, with realistic goals and a reasonable budget.
We don’t have the money to continue to fund folly — no community does.
If we are going to move Lawrence County forward, the same back door deals and leadership that either is not interested in doing anything to rock the boat because it is too hard or that is out for self-gain rather the best interest of this county has to be a thing of the past.
And now is the time to set that standard.
No more blank checks from this constituency. We want to see something for our investment.
And that starts with making sure that our tax dollars are accounted for and spent wisely.
We sincerely hope that the incoming Lawrence County commissioners will be laser-focused on taking a hard look at how taxpayers’ money is being used and where services could be improved and costs cut.
We know for sure that the new New Castle Mayor Chris Frye has that very, very high on his agenda.
The reason that charge is so important is that there has been waste and poor decision-making in the past. And if the truth were told, the same is probably true in many communities. The days of being able to just spend money without a second thought are over.
Some of that attitude has been cleaned up, but there is still more work to do.
The bottom line is that New Castle cannot move forward without serious attention to everything from blight and code enforcement to eyeing the budget for places where the services do not justify the expenditures.
And the other side of the coin is that Lawrence County is still paying for one costly mistake from the past and has to choose carefully where to spend and what to cut.
These are decisions that many Lawrence County families make every day. Knowing what you have, what you can afford to spend and what you need to save for a rainy day is part of responsible financial management.
We have high hopes for the new year — innovative ideas and big picture thinking are what we hope the new leadership will bring to both the city and county.
But it all starts with knowing when to spend and when to cut.
That’s how you grow your community and put it on the path toward a solid future.
