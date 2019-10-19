There is always talk about how to change the fortunes of a community.
Some people think it can’t be done.
Others are fine with the status quo.
But turning the tide is all about one thing — attitude.
Over the last couple of weeks we have talked with you about the importance of changing that attitude in Lawrence County.
Expecting more and then putting the people in place to accomplish those goals, well that is the first priority.
In a couple of weeks, we hope many of you will take the chance to determine a little bit of your community’s future.
There are some key races on the ballot this fall — and many of the choices you will make will set the stage for Lawrence County’s next act.
It is not just about politics and patronage anymore. It is about taking charge of your future and those of your children and grandchildren.
A community with a rich history like this one has to look backward as well as forward.
The good times that marked those decades before the plant closures — those are hard to forget and sometimes painful to remember as the community that once was so strong and vital is now struggling to get back on its feet.
But the truth is you control where we go next.
So don’t be fooled.
There are some people who are trying to make the upcoming elections in this community about innuendo and tossed off accusations spread through social media.
Don’t fall for it.
This election is about your future and your stewardship of the community many of your parents and grandparents left in your charge.
You should expect a lot from the men and women who are asking for your vote this November — and we all should be on the lookout for those who are trying to manipulate the agenda for ratings, clicks or political power.
This community deserves the chance to make a new way. And the stars are aligned to make it happen.
All we need now are leaders who have that vision and that intent.
This newspaper is asking the candidates questions that we think will give you the information you need to choose who will be best choice to position the community for the future you and we deserve.
We hope you will read the answers the candidates offer thoughtfully and with an eye to building just such a renaissance for Lawrence County.
We have the bones. All we need is that new attitude.
And in a community full of people whose parents and grandparents made their way with hard work, honesty and conviction, it would seem that it is more than time for us to expect better and to get it.
Research those who are asking for your vote, make your decision and then cast a ballot Nov. 5.
It matters. Your future is in your hands.
Just don’t let social media madness make the decision for you.
