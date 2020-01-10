It is officially here. New Castle has a new slate of leaders.
Mayor Chris Frye is in office — and he is already making changes in the personnel and procedures that will be the city’s guiding principles for the next four years.
Great news. Change is what this city needs — and taking inventory of what needs changing and who needs to go is what the voters elected Frye to do.
Along with the new mayor, we also have a couple new council members — and a few veterans as well.
And we have a couple suggestions — just a few — for the city’s new, and seasoned, leadership.
The old ways were not working.
It is time to move forward.
One of the mayor’s first calls was to fix the city’s antiquated website.
Have you been on www.newcastlepa.org lately? If you have, you already know what the mayor told his council this past week — it doesn’t work.
(Are you sensing a theme here?)
This is a critical component in this modern world.
Here’s a scenario.
You are looking to relocate your business in Lawrence County — or you are moving to the area and you are looking for a place to live.
You click on www.newcastlepa.org and you try to click on a link.
Nope. Broken.
Here’s another one.
You are a working person who has limited time during the day. You get a few minutes and you want to get a piece of information about your city services or find a number to call a city department.
You go to your city’s website — after all, today that is how we do things — and you click on a link.
Nope. Broken.
Getting the city’s website up to date — or creating a digital avenue to engage with the community — might seem like frivolous expenditures when there is so much to fix in New Castle.
But communication is Job 1 in any community. Being able to reach constituents, to respond to their issues and concerns and to get the business of the city done quickly and efficiently are much easier when the technology that facilitates those connections is up to date.
And yes, sometimes that takes a “whole lot of gigabytes” and a little bit of insight into where the city is and where it needs to be.
We are hoping that Frye’s game plan includes, in addition to technology to connect with residents, unprecedented openness, transparency and a mayor’s office — and city hall — that put a priority on fiscal responsibility, economic development and a reasoned and determined plan for the future.
And all that starts with communication and a healthy respect for the Sunshine and Open Records laws.
The days of back door deals, secret meetings and good old boy back scratching need to be over if this city is really going to move forward.
And it is time for that journey to move full speed ahead.
We will see if the city council plans to set aside political squabbling and partisan tantrums and decides to come along on that journey.
If they aren’t ready for the new, we as a community are quite ready to get rid of “the old” — attitudes, speed bumps and Negative Nellies.
And in that vein, we have a question. How did the city already have a nameplate made for new council president Tom Smith before there had actually been a vote?
Not exactly a stellar beginning for a new council that is done with all that secret stuff.
We will chalk it up to an oopsie.
