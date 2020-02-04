There are going to be a whole lot of terrible roars and much teeth gnashing over the next few days as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump comes to a close.
Friday’s close vote rejecting additional witnesses at the trial in the U.S. Senate has just about guaranteed a swift end to the proceedings and very likely an acquittal for the president, although now there is talk of a censure vote.
There will be time to dissect what happened and to listen to all the pundits weigh in on the futures of both parties. You can bet there will be a whole lot of that.
At least the nation got to enjoy the Super Bowl before the real partisan bickering began again in earnest. And as you might imagine, it did not take long.
But as we prepare to — finally — move on with the business of the country, we can also take the time to reflect on the events of the last few months, really years.
And that’s when we might think about something pretty important.
No matter which side you are on — or how you feel about politics and politicians in general — there is a message that comes through loud and clear.
If you want to change the future of this country or if you are happy with how things are going, there is only one way to ensure that your input counts.
You have to vote.
Too many people sit back and complain about what goes on in Washington or in their own communities.
Not too many do anything about it.
Registering to vote is easy — as is casting a ballot on Election Day.
Nothing is more important for your community or your nation’s future.
There will be plenty of time to weigh each party’s platform and to look hard at the candidates they are offering.
The debate over who will best serve this country is far from over. In fact, it really has not even officially begun. And we can also still debate — respectfully — about what we think about the president and also those who have accused him of wrongdoing.
And we can also take a close look at the hypocrisy — and finger-pointing when your own slate is not so clean — that seems to be the modus operandi in Washington these days.
But without your vote, your input, your participation, someone else will make the decisions for you – and you don’t have a chance to change what you don’t like or to keep what you do.
There is still time to have that say – and to practice by becoming involved in your community’s decision-making. It is the responsible thing to do as a citizen.
We hope you will think about taking advantage of the right to determine who will represent you in Harrisburg, in Lawrence County and in Washington.
It matters. A lot. And don’t listen to anyone who tells you otherwise.
